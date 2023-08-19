Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 709 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.5 %

BLK opened at $670.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $706.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $685.95.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

