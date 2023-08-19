Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,584 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $483.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $564.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $510.05 and its 200-day moving average is $490.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.