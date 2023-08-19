Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 5,441 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $168.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.28.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

