Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in American Tower by 4.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.1 %

American Tower stock opened at $176.46 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.30 and a twelve month high of $277.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

