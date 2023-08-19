Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,100 shares of company stock worth $30,399,981. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $136.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.10.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

