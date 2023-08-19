Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $113.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.27.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,828 shares of company stock worth $10,590,134 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

