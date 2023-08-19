Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $203.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.88. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $164,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,378.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,391 shares of company stock worth $5,786,549 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

