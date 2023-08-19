Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 660 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $630,466,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,393,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in General Dynamics by 32.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,039,000 after purchasing an additional 340,917 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.9 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $224.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.55.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

View Our Latest Report on GD

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.