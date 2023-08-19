Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,578 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $306,682,000 after purchasing an additional 384,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $209.69 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.54. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 332.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.77.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

