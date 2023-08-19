Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 556 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $156.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.47. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.45 and a 12 month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.