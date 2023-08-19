Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.5% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.44. 3,307,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,244,417. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $100.38.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

