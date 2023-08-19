Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,018,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 40,783 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 114,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $75.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,947. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

