Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,478,790,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $401.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,157,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,656. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.95. The stock has a market cap of $320.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

