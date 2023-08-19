Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Trimmed by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,787,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 142,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $401.09. 4,157,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,656. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.95. The stock has a market cap of $320.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.