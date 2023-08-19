Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys New Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 13.8 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $129.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.91.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

