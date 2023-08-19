Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $205,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 3.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,510 shares of company stock worth $72,335,743. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $218.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $211.49 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.