Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,204 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PEP stock opened at $178.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $245.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.52 and its 200 day moving average is $184.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

