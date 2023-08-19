Velas Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.77 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $20.77 million and approximately $844,692.93 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00029150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013530 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,488,949,319 coins and its circulating supply is 2,488,949,317 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

