Verge Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. Verge has a market capitalization of $59.31 million and $3.84 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,113.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00245901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.02 or 0.00716418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.79 or 0.00550791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00059743 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00118815 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,907,388 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

