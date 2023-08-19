Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Reaches $57.85 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $57.85 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,969.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00246382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.72 or 0.00722848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00556483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00059101 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00118911 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,896,550 coins and its circulating supply is 16,520,896,544 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

