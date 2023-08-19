Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Shares Sold by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the period. Veris Residential makes up approximately 1.6% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Veris Residential worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Veris Residential by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 55,733 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $8,800,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Veris Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $2,274,000. Finally, B&I Capital AG grew its position in shares of Veris Residential by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 506,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veris Residential stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 522,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,238. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRE. Truist Financial raised their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Veris Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Veris Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veris Residential has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

