Vertcoin Price Tops $0.0444 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $26,607.71 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,102.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00244369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.58 or 0.00710973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.26 or 0.00548823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00059395 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00118049 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,445,010 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

