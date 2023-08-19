Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Director Sells $294,859.50 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) Director Eric C. Andersen sold 15,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $294,859.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $20.62 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on VERX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

