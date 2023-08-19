Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 83,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 31,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

