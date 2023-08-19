Vestor Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,857,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,109,246. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.03. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

