VIBE Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One VIBE token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $314,485.70 and $34.35 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VIBE

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

