ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRAY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ViewRay from $1.75 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ViewRay from $6.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded ViewRay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.18.

ViewRay has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, major shareholder Farhad Fred Ebrahimi sold 8,203,610 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $492,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,610,882 shares of company stock worth $519,974. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 799.2% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 11,991,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657,631 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 4.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,332,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 468,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after purchasing an additional 307,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,314,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 262,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, Italy, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

