Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,283,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37. The company has a market cap of $442.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.78 and its 200-day moving average is $229.61.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

