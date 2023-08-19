Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Shares Up 0.5%

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.13. 459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Viveon Health Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96.

Get Viveon Health Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Viveon Health Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Viveon Health Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

About Viveon Health Acquisition

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.