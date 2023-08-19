Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Viveon Health Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viveon Health Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Viveon Health Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Viveon Health Acquisition Company Profile

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

