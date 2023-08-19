VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Shares Down 2.7%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.51. 48,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 570,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

VivoPower International Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VivoPower International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VivoPower International by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in VivoPower International by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in VivoPower International by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in VivoPower International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,916,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 495,136 shares during the period. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

