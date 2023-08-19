VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Stock Price Down 2.7%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 48,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 570,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

VivoPower International Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VivoPower International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in VivoPower International by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24,321 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in VivoPower International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,916,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 495,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,337 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 398.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

