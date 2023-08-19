VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Steven R. Downing Acquires 10,000 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) Director Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 148,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,654.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $111.93 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VOXX International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered VOXX International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VOXX International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VOXX International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 73,945 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the period. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

