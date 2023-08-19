Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $3.20 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $89.84 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.20 or 0.00012345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019835 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,922.71 or 1.00092726 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.19886357 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $7,939,019.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.