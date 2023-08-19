Wabash National Co. (WNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th.

Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wabash National to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

NYSE WNC opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.98 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,785,000 after purchasing an additional 384,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wabash National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wabash National by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,128,000 after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Wabash National by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 712,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WNC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

