Walken (WLKN) One Day Volume Hits $1.46 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Walken has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Walken token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Walken has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,890,677 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

