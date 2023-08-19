Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.18.

Get Walmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,318,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $162.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,764,313 shares of company stock worth $1,354,672,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.