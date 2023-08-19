Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Walmart Stock Up 1.4 %

Walmart stock opened at $157.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $162.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.09.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.18.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,764,313 shares of company stock worth $1,354,672,677. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.