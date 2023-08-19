Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.40 billion-$157.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.25 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.36-$6.46 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.18.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $157.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $162.78. The company has a market cap of $425.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,764,313 shares of company stock worth $1,354,672,677. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

