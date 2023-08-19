Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.36-6.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.30. The company issued revenue guidance of +4.0-4.5% yr/yr to $635.7-638.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.92 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.36-$6.46 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.18.

Walmart Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $157.93 on Friday. Walmart has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $162.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,764,313 shares of company stock worth $1,354,672,677 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 19,225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,497,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,792 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

