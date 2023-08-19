Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Director Sells $125,776.80 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 9,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $125,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,830.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Warby Parker Price Performance

WRBY stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WRBY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

