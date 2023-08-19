Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Director Sells $125,776.80 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 9,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $125,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,830.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
WRBY stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.99.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
