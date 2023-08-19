WAXE Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $328.55 Million (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, WAXE has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for $41.18 or 0.00158388 BTC on exchanges. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $40,608.90 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

