WAXE (WAXE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $328.55 Million

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last week, WAXE has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $44,511.87 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for $40.63 or 0.00156586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

