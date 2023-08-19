Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $7.70 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Getty Images’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

GETY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an in-line rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Getty Images Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity at Getty Images

GETY opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Getty Images has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.46.

In other Getty Images news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $329,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,209.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $329,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,893 shares of company stock valued at $882,574 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,061,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,980,000 after acquiring an additional 234,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

See Also

