Weiss Asset Management LP Decreases Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Weiss Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $186.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $278.25.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $452,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 203,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,233,057.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $65,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,611,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $452,306.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 203,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,233,057.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 312,759 shares of company stock valued at $55,429,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global downgraded Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.56.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

