Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,237,000 after buying an additional 136,567 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 204,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,256,000 after buying an additional 116,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,204,256. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

Equinix Stock Down 0.5 %

EQIX stock opened at $749.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $821.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $781.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $736.97.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.