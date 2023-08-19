Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $48,000 Position in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCR)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
AlphaTime Acquisition Price Performance
ATMCR stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.
