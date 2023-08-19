Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FINS opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%.

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.