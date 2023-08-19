Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000.
NYSE:FINS opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $14.65.
