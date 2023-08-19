Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $83.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OLLI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.92.

OLLI opened at $73.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,006. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

