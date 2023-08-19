Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 11,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,565. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.66. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 415.82, a quick ratio of 415.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,860 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

