Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WMC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 11,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,565. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.66. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 415.82, a quick ratio of 415.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -19.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Mortgage Capital
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.